Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Jan Jansma

Larry Jan Jansma

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Larry Jan Jansma of Cody passed away of natural causes at the age of 63 at his home. Larry was born in Glendive, Mont., on July 3, 1957, to Augie and Alvina Jansma.

He lived in Billings, where he met Cathy Washatko and they later married on Sept. 8, 1979. He worked for the Wyoming State Department for more than 20 years.

They raised three sons, Derek, Jeremy and Kory. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his sons and spending time with his granddaughter, Zoe.

Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Cathy, his father Augie, his mother Alvina and his sister Cindy. He is survived by his three children Derek (Damari) granddaughter Zoe of Worland, Jeremy of Cody and Kory of Yakima, Wash.; and his brother Rick (Konnie) from Phoenix Arizona.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.