Caroll Jean Smith

Caroll Jean Smith, 82 years, completed his earthly mission on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, 2020. He was living in Lewistown, MT at the time of his passing. Caroll was born on Oct. 7, 1937 in Hansen, Idaho. He was the third child to Oscar Henry Smith and Irma Demoins Jenkins. Caroll enjoyed a childhood of farming, driving farm vehicles, and playing pool. After a rigorous workday, he would often walk 10 miles in order to join a nightly game of pool with his buddies. Caroll joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1956 where he gave a lifetime of service to members of his congregation and community. He married Jacquelyn Ann Inners in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple on Feb. 23, 1961. He was a patriot, actively pursuing freedom causes. He faithfully served in the United States Air Force as an Airman Second Class with the 92nd Operations Squadron, Strategic Air Command, at Fairchild Air Force Base at the time of his honorable discharge in June 1961. He spent a year deployed in Morocco, supporting U.S. communications efforts. Through Caroll and Jackie's union, 12 children were brought into the family, with baby Michael Rudy joining through adoption, just eight months prior to Jared's birth. Caroll's children learned how to serve while working with their dad, handing him hammers, finding lost hammers, and running to the hardware store to buy more hammers. At a moment's notice, Caroll would gather his children to help someone in need.

Caroll is preceded in death by his parents, sister, two brothers, his son, Nephi, and grandson Dougherty Cavazos-Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jackie and their 11 children- Ron, Shane (Linda), Kim Sturdevant (Rick), Lari Ann Yeatman (Bob), Michael, Jared (Felicia), CoDele Lurker (Matt), Thad (Siri), Cory, Andy (Consuelo), and Savannah Holzheimer (Chad). 43 grandchildren and soon-to-be 16 great grandchildren will greatly miss their Grandpa. Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Billings Latter-day Saint Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere Drive at 10 a.m. Military graveside honors will be conducted at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT at 2 p.m. 'God Be With You 'Til We Meet Again.'

The family wishes to thank the excellent and caring staff at The MMH Nursing Care Center, and The Lewistown Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their loving ministering in Caroll's behalf.