Sylvia Kimball Webb

Sylvia Kimball Webb passed away in Centennial, CO on Sept. 5, 2020. She was born in Pease Bottom-Myers, MT on Feb. 16, 1924 to Burnell E. and Hannah Mace Kimball. She was number five of seven children.

Her youth was spent on a ranch on Sarpy Creek, she attended grade school in Sanders, MT and graduated from Hysham High School in 1941.

She met Robert (Bob) Webb in high school and they were married Nov. 6, 1943 in Billings. They made their home on the family farm for 65 years. They were blessed with a daughter, Victoria Gail.

Sylvia was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Hysham where she served as Deacon. She also was clerk of the Rancher School Board.

She had many talents and interests; some were Bridge, painting, Red Hats, sewing, reading, 4-H leader and she especially loved dancing with Bob.

During her life she developed deep and meaningful friendships, which she cherished. She was a loving and nurturing Mother and had an unconditional love for her husband and daughter. Sylvia and Bob moved to Colorado in 2009 to be close to their family.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Bob, of 77 years; Daughter ,Victoria; Grandsons, Ray (Tammie) Eggen and their children, Allix, Lukas and Rylie; and Mike (Wendy) Eggen and their children, Merry Jean, Kimball, Webb and Charlie; and three sisters, Faye Brown, Ruth Turvey and Pearl Blackman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. No formal funeral services are planned at this time. Interment will be at a later date, when the world is a little safer place.