Martha L. Haverkamp

Martha L. Haverkamp went to meet the Lord on September 9, 2020.

She was born in Ronan, MT to Alice Grund LeBrun and Louis F LeBrun on June 5, 1933. She married Peter H. Haverkamp Jr. in 1951. Pete preceded her in death in 1995.

She is survived by their six children: Victoria (Bill) Thompson, Emily (Elbert) Loomis, Karen Haverkamp, Nancy Haverkamp, P. David (Maxine) Haverkamp, and James (Paulette) Haverkamp. She has 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She resided at Joliet, MT for many years and was a valued member of the community.

Vigil 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. John's in Joliet. A Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Joliet and burial will be Thursday, September 17th at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ronan, MT. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
