Ruth Muhlbeier passed away peacefully Sept. 9, 2020. She was born on Oct. 3, 1929, to parents Robert Perkins Taylor and Edna Ruth Barnes Taylor (Dolly), in Greybull, Wyoming. As a child she lived with her parents at Pompey's Pillar, Montana. When she was in third grade her family moved to the St. Xavier area. She attended school in St. Xavier and graduated from Hardin High School in 1947. She attended Carroll College, and on April 24, 1948, married Stanley Muhlbeier.

When her children became school age she worked outside the home at various positions, including Big Horn County Treasurer's office and Hardin School District. At one time, she was known as 'the lunch lady'. She and Stan operated Camp Custer Store for four years. Her most important job was raising her five children and their families. She has been our family historian for many generations.

After the death of her parents, her grandparents, Gene and Alma Snell, raised her and her siblings. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, parents, one son David Muhlbeier, her brother, Robert Taylor, and sister, Phyllis Kern, her son in law George Rowton.

She is survived by one son Robert (Deb) Muhlbeier, daughters, Connie Rowton, Chris (Gary) Sterton, and Bev (Tim) Hagen. She also has five grandsons, Craig (Kris) Warren, Shawn (Kris) Warren, Dana (Ally) Guttormsen, Jordan (Tara Hollingshead) Hagen, and Alex (Amanda) Rowton. She also is survived by four granddaughters Silva (Jordan) Miller, Ashley (Darin) Pankratz, Leah (Brett) Wolever, and Kara Rowton. Her legacy includes thirteen great-grandchildren.

Donations are encouraged to be sent to the Big Horn Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund at BHCH Auxiliary memo scholarship fund. Send to BHCH Auxiliary ? Donna Stricker Treasurer 17 N. Miles Ave, Hardin, MT 59034.

