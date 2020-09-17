Dick Bjelland

Dick Bjelland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with his wife and children nearby.

Dick's love and devotion was to his wife of 65 years, Janet; and his six children, Duane Bjelland (Jenny), Renae Steinmetz (Jesse), Ron Bjelland, Andy Bjelland (Carmen), Julie Cruikshank (Joe), Dave Bjelland (Toni). He had 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Shannon, Nate, Travis, Shane, Brian, Eric, Sara, Jamie, Brett and Mark; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Alice Bjelland; and his brother, Jim of Conrad.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1935, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota.

Dad loved watching kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play a variety of sports.

Most of all, Dick enjoyed just spending time with family. Birthdays and holidays brought many packed gatherings to the family home of nearly 60 years.

Dick was a man of great vision and creativity. Our family began building the family cabin near Red Lodge in 1970. None of us imagined he would later build two bridges (one being a large, covered bridge), a giant water wheel, along with outbuildings and patios. I guess the zip line project is on hold for now.

Dad enjoyed dabbling in real estate and wisely encouraged us to do 'fixer uppers' decades before those shows aired on TV. He worked as a real estate appraiser for 58 years.

Over the years, Dick and Janet loved to ski, go to concerts (Mo Bandy being his favorite) and travel the country. The days of their later years were most often spent together, becoming almost inseparable, just enjoying the opportunity to take care of each other.

Importantly, Dad had strong convictions and represented his generation well with his hard work ethic, honesty, integrity and love for his family and country.

Services will be at noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. West.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be given to the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.