Glenn Edward Miller
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1936
DIED
September 7, 2020

Glenn Edward Miller

One snowy day in 1936, a strong woman who was married to a park ranger snowshoed a mile out of Glacier Park to meet a bombardier so she could be transported to give birth to Glenn Edward Miller in Kalispell, Montana on March 14. And so the story begins and is why Glenn always purred when he drove through the mountains. His growing up years transitioned to Cut Bank when his dad took a job with Noble Drilling. His connections to his 1954 classmates and friends endured throughout his years.

Glenn and Vonnie McKeever were married in 1957. Five children were born to this union - Lanae, Scott, Kurt, Michelle and Joshua. Their marriage ended in divorce.

Glenn married Myrnette Lagerquist on Jan. 4, 1980. Forty years were filled with one happy memory after another and are deposited in the memory bank. He endearingly called Myrn his 'Little Norwegian' and showed his loyalty by embracing lutefisk.

The oil business was booming in eastern Montana when Glenn moved to Baker, Montana. Big 'M' Oilfield Service was founded in Baker in 1965 by Glenn, Junior McGee, and Bob McGee. Glenn later moved to Plentywood, Montana and started a satellite terminal. Glenn purchased his partners' interest later that same year. Big 'M' grew to 51 employees and created what Glenn referred to as his Big 'M' family.

Throughout the years, Glenn's other business partnerships included Basin Air Service, Sheridan Water Disposal, and communication towers which evolved because of his connection with his good friend, Bob Brenner, owner of Tab Electronics. He later managed NLO Equipment Rental and worked as a junior landman for Mike O'Toole. Glenn's business and personal motto was 'Why yell 'whoa' in a horse race?!' and he lived out his life with that attitude.

Glenn was a loyal Raiders fan, a true Gonzaga fan, and a proud Plentywood Wildcat fan. Glenn enjoyed snowmobiling, ice fishing at Little Bear Lake, and goose and pheasant hunting with his dogs. He forged many strong friendships along the way, and his out of state hunting buddies referred to him as 'Mr. Cabella.' He was also an avid big game hunter and took pride in his pack horses. The Bob Marshall Wilderness was a favorite destination.

Glenn's true passion was golf. He was very active in the Plentywood Golf Club, overseeing many improvements over the years. He volunteered as a golf coach at Plentywood High School for many years. Many of Glenn's former golf students continued to keep in touch with him, relaying their family golf stories, and he loved hearing from them. Glenn golfed competitively in the Montana State Seniors Championship Golf Tournament for several years. One of the highlights of Glenn's life was attending the Masters in Augusta, Georgia with his nephew, Ty Heppner.

After Glenn's ALS diagnosis at Mayo Clinic in 2015, he told Myrnette, 'We're going to live, love, laugh, pray, and mix it up a little bit.' And that's exactly what he did.

A vigil was held while Glenn was alive. He heard the 'I love you's,' felt the prayers, shared great memories, loved the phone calls and visits, and cherished each and every minute of every day. He loved time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren and felt so blessed to have a loving family. He had a community of friends across the country who supported him and the family, and he truly felt loved.

Glenn Miller, age 84, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Sept. 7, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family, loyal friends, Danny and Val Moore, and his outstanding caregivers.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Myrnette Lagerquist Miller; daughter Lanae Laurias; son Scott (Kirsten) Miller and their daughter Elie; daughter Michelle (Steve) Gebe and their children Hannah August, Hallie August, Annie Gebe, John (Kori) Gebe, and great granddaughter Charli; son Joshua Miller; brother Bob (Lita) Miller; sister Verena (Chuck) Farrell; brother-in-law Alan (Rhoda) Lagerquist; sister-in-law Linda (Ralph) Heppner. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Glenn is preceded in death by his son Kurt Edward; parents Chester Glenn and Mary Ellen Miller; sister Carol (Bert) Guith; mother-in-law Muriel Lagerquist and father-in-law Ted Lagerquist.

We would like to thank Adam Graham, Dr. Kirk Stoner, and the amazing and compassionate caregivers at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Sheridan Healthcare Foundation.

Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Josephs Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood - Plentywood
I have not seen Glenn for many years, but remember him well. He had a great personality and liked to laugh. Our thoughts and prayers for him and my Cousins!
Timothy McKeever
September 14, 2020
To one of my mentors in the trucking business. Glenn was a wonderful person and always treated people with respect and kindness. I always admired Glenn, his family and how he ran a business. My thoughts and prayers to the entire family at this time. He will be missed but remembered for the man he was!
Stephen Bowman
Friend
September 14, 2020
Love and memories of such a wonderful friendship, your love and generosity towards our family and friends will forever be remembered.
Dick and Karla
Friend
September 13, 2020
What a wonderful person-- he had a smile that would melt you. Too many memories to mention but they will always be remembered. Myrnette wish I was there to give you a big hug.
Dave Reidie
Friend
September 12, 2020
A wonderful story of a life well lived. The memories will live on bringing smiles to many who loved this man,
Myrnette, what a saint you are. Our fondest thoughts to you and your families. Phyllis and Randy Sprunger
Phyllis Sprunger
Friend
September 11, 2020
We have very fond memories of Glenn, and we are sending you our love and prayers.
BOB AND PAT MILLER
Family
September 11, 2020
Glenn ,Archie and I had an apartment in Forsyth sixty three years ago, brings back many happy memories. Glenn was a wonderful friend.
Ray Messer
Friend
September 11, 2020
I will always remember Glen as a kind and understanding gentleman. He was a man with a giving spirit. He was a good friend to my Dad, Shorty Timmerman. My Dad would tell me all the time that Glen was the only person he could not keep up in that giving way. I remember all the good pheasant hunts together and the special cream of tomato soup he would make. Mum mum good. Every time we would come home for the annual pheasant hunting trip with my Dad and after his passing, Glen and Myrnette would always manage to make it by to say "Hi". It was such a pleasure to see them and looked forward to shooting the breeze with them. The hunting trips will not be the same without his familiar face. Glen was also somewhat of a saving angle to my Dad. On several occasion with out him being there, we probably would not have had as many joyous years with our Dad. So it is with sadness and a heavy heart I offer my condolences to Myrnette and family for I know he will be truly missed.
Joel Timmerman
Friend
September 11, 2020
We are thinking of you, Myrnette! Tom and I hope you find strength and peace in knowing that we care. Our sincere condolences to Glenn's entire family.
Tom and Kathy Wankel
Friend
September 11, 2020
Allen Harshbarger
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Hugs to you Myrnette...
Laura Christoffersen
September 10, 2020
A great friend and mentor will be missed very much.
Chad & Christy Peterson
Friend
September 10, 2020
Glenn is simply one of the greatest men I ever had the pleasure of meeting and the honor of calling a friend. Thank you to Myrnette and the whole Miller family for your heroic efforts over the past years to love and care for him so well as ALS made his life more challenging. We love you all and know he is smiling down on all of us from heaven while he gets in a bit of painfree time on the range, waiting for his loves to catch up. No rush, of course.
Kane
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our sympathy to Myrnette and all of Glenn's family. We knew Glenn through the Plentywood Golf Course. He was a true gentleman, a good golfer and a lot of fun to be with.
Orville and LaVine Corbin
Friend
September 9, 2020
To the family of Glenn Miller (Myrnett and all): You are in our hearts and mind. We are so sorry for your loss. He was a good man with a beautiful soul. May your memories live forever.
Wendie Herzog
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Myrnett and Family: My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Alty and I always enjoyed visiting with him. His memories will live on forever. Blessings to all!!
Sharon Lagerquist
September 9, 2020
Glenn was an amazing man. He was kind, caring, ambitious. entrepreneurial and giving. He loved life and tried to live it to the fullest. He loved his wife, Myrnette. He loved his children dearly and was very proud of each and everyone of them. I feel very blessed to have been a part of his life and to have called him 'friend'. Rest in peace and may God bless and comfort your family.
Bonnie Foster
Friend
September 9, 2020
So sorry. May he rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers to your family. I remember Lanae in second grade!
Eileen &George Klisis
September 9, 2020
What a caring person. Was always there to help in the community.
Keith Clawson
Friend
September 9, 2020
So sorry for all of you; he was a nice person. God’s peace.
Linda Nelson
September 8, 2020
Our thought and prayers to the family of Glenn.
Such a wonderful man Hugh and Glenn did some fishing together at Bolster Dam, he will cherish the memories of him.
Glenn was part of the reason we moved to plentywood back in 69 he worked side by side with my dad ( Dick Shackelford) in the oil business.
We were close friends to Glenn and his family.
May he rest in peace, cherish all the memories of Glenn.
GARY ,KATHLEEN WAGNILD
LORRAINE SHACKELFORD TVEIT
KATHLEEN WAGNILD
Friend
September 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sheila Reuter
Friend
September 8, 2020