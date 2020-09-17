Menu
Janice Marie Gates

Janice Marie Gates 'Janie' passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janice was 65 years old, born Oct. 4, 1954 to Rachel and Willis Kent Sr. in Louisiana Missouri. She met the love of her life Dorrell Gates in Billings, Montana in 1975. She married Dorrell Gates on Nov. 11, 1977 in Las Vegas. They then had three children: Kaycie, Jolee, and Cory.

Janie had a message for everyone: 'LIFE IS SHORT, MAKE IT SWEET'

Arrangements conducted by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Full obituary is available through [email protected]


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
