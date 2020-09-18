Vera Kolstad

Vera Kolstad, age 100, died August 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fl. Vera was raised in Philadelphia PA but made her home in Billings and Red Lodge, MT for over 50 years before retiring to Jacksonville, FL.

She is predeceased by her parents, her six siblings, her loving husband Jack, a Billings native, and her beloved son John.

In addition to her daughter-in-law, she is survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services were private.