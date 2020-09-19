Marjorie Sinclair

Marjorie Sinclair passed away peacefully in her home with her daughters by her side on Sept. 13, 2020. She was born to Evelyn and Norman Olson in Williston, ND on July 9, 1930. Her next fourteen years were spent in Devil's Lake, ND where she apparently invented sun tanning.

She moved to Billings with her family to a friendly southside neighborhood and attended Billings Senior High. Go Class of '48! She met several lifelong friends there.

She married Clayton Martinson in 1953 to start adventure number one. They met at the Methodist Pancake breakfast or the Crystal Lounge, depending on who told the story. Kelly and Tracy soon joined the fun.

In 1974 she embarked on adventure number two and married Jim Sinclair who graciously inherited two stepdaughters and a step husband. Marge blossomed into a social butterfly and hostess extraordinaire. They threw legendary pool parties, wonderful dinner gatherings and numerous Hilands Club special events.

Following Jim's death in 1986, Marge fell into adventure number three. SALES! She reinvented herself as a career woman and fashion maven. Working for Aileen's Clothing Store, she would go through clothes as they came in and recognize what would look good on particular women. She would even bring those clothes to their houses for them to try on. She was usually right on size, color and style. She could remember what clothes ladies already had and find new items to go with older outfits. Marge spent the next thirty years happily caring for her customers in clothing and then in furniture. 'Attention shoppers. It's safe to put away your credit cards. Marge has left the building.'

Off to adventure number four, Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, and her favorite former husband Clayton. She is survived by daughters Kelly Martinson (Becky Davis) and Tracy Leiker; grandchildren Rob Leiker (Angela), Taylor Davis-Roberts (Gail), and Jake Davis.

Our mom had a blessed and fabulous life. We want to thank special friends for loving her so much, Louie and Jeannie Moore, Don Dubeau, Jim and Joanne Corning, honorary daughter Simone Azure, Giselle Filppula, Karen Hoiness Neff and Dennis Neff, Mitch Mitchler and Vivian Neumann.

Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.