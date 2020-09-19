Robert Alvin 'Al' Johnson

Robert Alvin 'Al' Johnson was born in California April 30, 1928. His parents were Allen O. Johnson and Clyde Estelle Ketcham. Al came into a family with three older half siblings, Raymond, Hazell, and Floyd Childress. When Al was young the family moved to Arkansas where he grew up. When he was 17 he joined the navy where he learned a skill that he would use his whole working life. Al worked at Douglas and Lockheed Martin aircraft doing tool and die, until he retired.

He first Married Charlotte Gilmer and second Juanita Corlett nee Davis. Al and Juanita were married for 51 years.

Al was always interested in aircraft, and many times while he was driving, Juanita had to remind him to keep his eyes on the road, and not up in the sky looking at a plane. He was very creative, he could draw up and idea and put his drawing into reality. Al was always kind & thoughtful, putting others before himself.

Al went to his heavenly home to be with Juanita, his siblings, and parents on Sept. 14, 2020, he was 92. He leaves behind a daughter, son in law, two grandchildren, and six grandchildren. We will all miss him.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, 12 - 2pm at Smith West Chapel. Private graveside service will be held later. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.