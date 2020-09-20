Jim Verzuh

Jim Verzuh, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. He was a devoted husband to his wife Julie Welle Verzuh, who predeceased him in 2019.

Jim was born in June 1935, in the Colorado mining town of Crested Butte. He spent his youth here, with his younger sister Nancy, and his father and mother, Rudy, and Esther Verzuh. After high school, Jim attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, spent two years in the U.S. Army, and graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in civil engineering.

Jim married Julie Welle in 1959, settling first in Dillon, Colorado, then moving to Denver and eventually to Billings, Montana, in 1969. They raised four sons together, providing a safe and loving home. After the sons left home, Jim and Julie enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and in Europe. They moved to Bozeman in 2008.

Jim had a distinguished career as registered professional engineer, spending 32 years with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation where he rose to become a Regional Engineer. His expertise led to requests by the World Bank to consult on projects in Nepal and The Philippines. He was honored by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1984 as the Engineer of the Year.

As a life-long Catholic, community service was an important value to Jim. He blended his natural desire to serve with his dedication to his family as a Little League coach for every one of his sons and as a leader in their Boy Scout activities. Jim's community service included many years of membership in Kiwanis and he was visible in a variety of roles at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings. In his retirement, Jim spent ten years as a board member and volunteer facilities manager at the Sacred Heart Renewal Center and was a leader for Big Sky Cum Christo. His commitment to service included the care of his parents when they moved to Billings in their later years.

Jim's love for the outdoors was formed in his boyhood while skiing, hiking, hunting, and fishing with his friends and father in the beautiful Colorado mountains. This passion would stay with him throughout his life and he shared it with his family. He loved fishing high mountain lakes of the Beartooth plateau and took many a big trout from the Big Horn River. His favorite days were those spent in the outdoors with his four sons.

He is lovingly remembered for his devotion to his family, his trust in the Lord, and for his courage as he faced the challenges of aging and the cancer that eventually took his life. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Verzuh Speedy (Tom Speedy); sons Rudy (Robin Verzuh), Eric (Marlene Kissler), John (Jenice Green), and Jim; grandchildren James, Derek, Jennifer, Dan, Kayla, Jack, and Ryan.

A viewing from 4-5pm and Vigil Service at 5pm will be held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, Bozeman, MT, Sept. 27. A Funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection University Parish, Bozeman, MT, Sept. 28, at 11am. The Vigil Service will be videotaped and broadcast on Facebook Live and can be viewed from the Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook page. The Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Parish website at resurrectionbozeman.org. Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Montana Association for the Blind.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.