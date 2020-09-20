Virginia Katherine Penica Naglich

Virginia Katherine Penica Naglich left us on July 5, 2020, at the grand old age of 91. She was strong and determined, even defying the odds four years ago when she recovered from a severe illness and was moved out of hospice care.

Virginia was born in Klein, Montana, to Louise and Joseph Penica. She grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High. She worked as a telephone operator and cocktail waitress before marrying pharmacist Michael Naglich in 1950. She worked alongside him throughout their marriage, including in their own pharmacy in Laurel during the 1960s and 1970s. They were married for 65 years, until Mike's death in 2015. Their beloved son, Patrick, was born in 1959.

She enjoyed playing golf - she and Mike were charter members of the Laurel Golf Course for 50 years - and she joined a bowling league when they semi-retired in 1982. Most of all, Virginia enjoyed entertaining family and friends, hosting many parties and reunions over the years. Everyone knew they'd find plenty of food, drink and good times at her home.

Virginia is survived by her son, Pat (Shelley Habets); her sister and best friend, JoAnn Klein (Gaylen); nieces Dawn Cowan and Lisa Praeger (Robin); cousins David Wanchena (Ranae), Luanna Knutson (Russ) and Carol Stuek; and the Kozeliski, Popovich, Korosok, Hugelen and Schmidt families.

A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel. Her ashes will be interred along with those of her husband at the Yellowstone County Veteran's Cemetery in Laurel.

