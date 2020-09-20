Floy H. Kennedy

Floy H. Kennedy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Floy was born to Floyd Villard Huffine and Mildred (Hosford) Huffine on Oct. 4, 1927 in Stanford, Montana. She was the youngest of three children and grew up on the family farm until they moved to Stanford due to the Dust Bowl days and the Great Depression. She graduated from Stanford High School and followed her sister Lucille in attending secretarial school at Great Falls Community College.

She met her future husband, Willard D. Kennedy, the summer of 1949 while he was working on a neighboring wheat farm. They married the following year in 1950. They welcomed their only child, Karen in March of 1965. They divorced in 1970. Floy remained a single parent until her passing.

Floy and Karen moved to Billings in the spring of 1978. She worked as a secretary all her life with a brief stint as a nanny for the Scott family. She retired in 2003 from Met Transit.

Floy was a past Matron of Beauceant Eastern Star in Great Falls 1957.

Floy participated in the Women's City Golf League in Great Falls. She bowled on the women's league and returned to bowling in Billings. She was a member of the 4 Chicks at Sunset Bowl for many years. Her bowling hobby took her to Women's National Bowling and many years at State Tournaments.

Floy loved to play cards and was quite the card shark. She belonged to a ladies' Bridge Club in Billings and loved to play pinochle with her family.

Floy was an accomplished seamstress, even though she did not believe it. She sewed her daughter's wedding gown, her grandchildren's bed sets, and countless 'Grammie' outfits.

Floy missed her brother Monroe very much when cancer took him. She loved their 'heated' political phone conversations and looked forward to them.

Mother, Grammie, Floy – you are loved more than anyone could be and will be missed more than you will ever know. Thank you for everything you did for our family. You were the best pinochle partner ever, 'Shoot the Moon'!

She was preceded in death by her father Floyd; mother Mildred; brother Monroe Huffine; and sister Lucille Evans.

She is survived by her only daughter Karen Kennedy-Senn, son-in-law Tom Senn, and twin granddaughters Rielee and Tailer; niece Linda Kolias (Alexis and Vos); nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a future date due to COVID. Memories of Floy and condolences for the family may be shared online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.