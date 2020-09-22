Menu
Blake Elliott Eustace

Blake Elliott Eustace was born in Great Falls, MT on July 25, 1973. He died on Sept. 19, 2020 after an extended illness. Blake spent his early years in Forsyth, MT and moved to Billings at the age of four. He attended Beartooth Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and graduated from Skyview. Blake worked for Roscoe Steel, Lamar Signs and drove truck for NorthWest Glass the past seven years. He had lived in Laurel for the past ten years.

He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Maedene Eustace of Billings and a brother, Travis Eustace of Billings.

Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., Sept. 26 at Heights Family Funeral Home www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 22, 2020.
