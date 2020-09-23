Edward Roger Wagner

Roger was born on Oct. 8, 1942 in Hardin Montana to Leonard Edward and Iola Frances (Moore) Wagner and passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at his home in Montrose, Colorado. After the loss of Rogers mother at a young age, his Aunts and Uncles helped raise him and his older sister Edie and he grew into the loving man we all knew. He graduated high school in Hardin and was later drafted into the Army as a medic in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star. After coming home and the loss of his father, he moved to Colorado to be close to his sister and her family. He graduated for CSU as a civil engineer. After his son Ethan Roger was born, the family moved to California where Roger worked for NASA. Later the family settled in Montrose where Roger worked for and retired with WAPA.

Roger is survived by his loving companion Bonnie Ruegamer, his son Ethan (Marcie), and grandchildren Devon (Jillian), Allen, and Rosemary, all whom he cherished; his Aunt Dena, his brother in law William Fife, neice Ellen (Ric) Hartford and nephew Leonard Fife. And many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and His Sister Edith Fife.

The family would like to thank Hope West Hospice for their excellent care, especially Kirsten and Felisha -You always brightened his day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope West Hospice in Montrose and Big Horn County Museum in Hardin Montana in Rogers name. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121