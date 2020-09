Fredrick D. Lindt

Fredrick D. Lindt, 77, of Broadview passed away Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 at Billings Clinic.

Graveside services with military honors will be held 9 a.m. Friday Sept. 25 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

