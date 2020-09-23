Menu
Billings Gazette
Thomas J. Schock
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Thomas J. Schock

Thomas J. Schock, or TJ, was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Billings to Claribel and Erwin Schock, he was the youngest of four.TJ graduated in the 1957 class from Billings Senior High. He joined the military in 1962, where he was an Armor Tank crewman for the US Army. TJ married Shirley Sheldon in 1965 and they enjoyed 41 years of marriage together before he lost the love of his life to serious illness in 2006. TJ had many jobs he enjoyed; from owning a gas station with brother Swede to working in the rendering facilities at Midland packing. With help from his brothers and father, he built a house for him and his wife along with kids to enjoy, where he would spend the rest of his days. TJ loved working, and always did as much as he could even in his last days. He loved to woodwork in his basement shop along with masonry work all along the house. He spent many long days fishing, hunting, working cows, and tending to his garden, just overall enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed teaching life lessons that many family members will hold onto dearly. In his last few years he enjoyed being a dad to beloved dog Tucker who he took with him everywhere. He enjoyed going down to Montana Lil's to play keno games and visit with his girls there, as well as bring Tucker for everyone's enjoyment. TJ enjoyed spending time with his loved ones as well as many friends. Many people got to know TJ in his 81 years here, on his walks up the road with Tucker he talked and got close to many neighbors often times being known as the neighborhood informant.

TJ is survived by brother Swede (Barbara) Schock, of Helena, Son Kenneth (Kim) Cable-Schock, of Billings, daughters Kori (Tim) Reilly of Elyria, Ohio, and Kimberly (Jeremiah) Sindelar-Thompson of Billings. He will be missed by grandchildren, Frankie, daughter of Kim and Frank, Jillian daughter of Jeremiah, Seely daughter of Kenny, Michael (Amanda), Jeffery, and Amanda (John) children of Kori and Tim. As well as greatgrandchildren Edie daughter of Amanda and John Magargal, and Jackson son of Michael and Amanda Reilly. He will also be missed dearly by loved son and dog, Tucker. As well as many cousins and friends. In leaving us he is welcomed into heaved by wife Shirley, mother Claribel, father Erwin C. Schock, brother Elsworth 'Lou' Schock, and sister Freida Mae Schock. There will be a burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 2 pm. Following will be a get together enjoying TJ's favorite Play Inn chicken at 633 Sindelar Rd, to celebrate his life.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Burial
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Well miss him and tucker. Seeing them at the Jackpot. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Fred and Pat Besel
September 24, 2020
We were so very saddened to hear of Toms passing. Alexander Road will never be quite the same, as Tom was a fixture in our neighborhood. Whether walking up the road with Tucker, or knowing what was happening in the neighborhood, Tom was very present in so many of our lives. We so enjoyed Tom & Tuckers friendship and visits, and are Forever grateful we were able to have One last Great Visit With Tom & Tucker just a few short weeks ago. It was a Good Day! Sure going to miss you Tom! Sending love and prayers to Kim, Frankie, Tucker, and the rest of the family.d
Randy & Paula Adams & Ashley, Randa & Winny
September 24, 2020
I will so miss him and tucker him and Shirley were long time costumers9=
Sandy schaefer
September 23, 2020
I am happy he is at peace he was a big part of our family and tucker at Jackpot casino him and shirly for years= rip Tom = =
Sandy schaefer
September 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family and Tucker. I will sure miss my walks with TJ and all the great stories he told m ed about Billings. He was a dear friend.
Frances G urney
September 23, 2020
So sorry about your loss. Tom was a joy to be around. Everyone at the Jackpot casino misses him and Tucker.
Marcia Swecker
September 23, 2020
He was one of a kind. We worked together many years. There are so many memories with him. One of the best examples of how he was is when we were laying pipe in an alley. He always liked to keep the job site clean. He would go behind and clean the lawns and fence lines after we went through. He cleaned up one particular alley and every time he got it to his satisfaction the Front End Loader would come by and push gravel into his cleaned area. After a few times his patients got tested. He grabbed a shovel and broom and stopped the operator. He didn't say a word he just handed them to the operator who kept messing up the cleaned area and then walked away. We loved our time with him and Shirley.
Bob and Connie Knickerbocker
September 23, 2020