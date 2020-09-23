Menu
Jerry T. Klundt
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Jerry T. Klundt

Jerry T. Klundt, 74 of Billings, passed away at his home on Sept. 18, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1946, to Wilmer and Alice June (Case) Klundt. He graduated from Senior High and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Montana College.

He married Karen Miller on April 16, 1977. They had two beloved children, Kent and Kathleen.

Jerry is survived by his children, Kent Klundt and Kathleen Klundt of Billings; grandchildren Reef, Suny, Irie, Xavier, and Shelby.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen on June 26, 2018.

Per Jerry's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
