Mary Elizabeth Greufe McEneaney, 97, was born on Nov. 26, 1922, to John Peter Greufe and Julia Lucy (Koch) Greufe in Germantown, Missouri. She was the fourth of eight children, with six brothers and one sister.

Mary was a quietly strong German woman, devoted to God, her Catholic Faith, Church and Family. She married James Patrick McEneaney on Nov. 17, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Church in Wolf Point. They had sons Michael and John and daughter Cathleen 11 months apart in 1952, '53 and '54, and a third son, Stephen, two years later in 1956.

Mary worked for at several jobs in Wolf Point before settling in at JC Penney, where she worked for 32 years as a bookkeeper. She retired in April 1985 and moved to Billings in 1987. She kept her own household until age 94 before moving to her daughter and son-in-law's home in October 2017, where she resided until her death on Sept. 19, 2020.

Mary is survived by her children, Mike (Debbie) McEneaney, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, John (Patricia) McEneaney, Phillipsburg, and Cathleen (Bill) Lynch, Billings; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Leona Braton; sisters-in-law Myrna Greufe and Mary Pat Huewe; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James; her brothers Ralph, Wilfred, George, Kenneth, Bernard and Harry; and her beloved son Stephen.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Father Steve Tokarski St. Francis Scholarship Fund.

