Robert 'Bob' Bennett, Sr

Robert Bennett, Sr. was born in 1934 in Evanston, IL to parents William and Maureen Bennett. He died Sept. 13, 2020 after falling ill with Covid-19. He was a graduate of Evanston Township HS, CU Boulder, and earned a masters from Western Montana College. He served in the US Army for two years. Bob began teaching in Hardin, MT in 1959 where he met and married his wife Barbara, and gained a stepdaughter Patricia. Bob and Barbara had two more children, Ann and Robert, Jr. Bob retired in 2003 after 44 years of teaching math and coaching basketball, golf, and football.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara. Survivors include brother Bill Bennett of Glenview, IL, aunt Leah Hull, and her husband, Marvin of Barry, IL, brother-in-law George Ryan and his wife, Kate of Helena, step-daughter Patricia Rickards of Billings, daughter Ann Edwards and her husband, Erney of Hoover, AL, son Robert Bennett of Eugene, OR, grandson Ryan Lotgering of Billings.

A ceremony with the immediate family was held due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Horn County Council on Aging Meals Fund, 317 N. Center, Hardin, 59034, or a charity of your choice.