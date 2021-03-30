Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes R. Vogele
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Agnes R. Vogele

Agnes Rose Vogele, 93, of Billings, passed away March 18, 2021. She was born August 20, 1927 to Frank and Helen (Gallagher) Bergenheier in Richardton, North Dakota.

Agnes married Lester Vogele August 13, 1978. They were active members of St. Bernard's Catholic Church.

She is survived by seven of her children: Dennis (Deb) Reetz, Rod (Cec) Reetz, Robert(Lois) Reetz, Nancy (Paul) Treib, Gregg Reetz, Claudia Pierce, Shari Moran (John Stone), three step children, Cheryl, David, and Keith, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Lester, son Harvey Reetz, grandson Jason Treib, sisters Helen, Frances, Inez, brother Frank, and her parents.

She enjoyed bird watching and caring for her roses and peonies.

Church Services will be held for Agnes and Lester Vogele Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Billings. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
7
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.