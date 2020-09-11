Albert Archie Bastoni

On July 28th 2020 Albert Archie Bastoni passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 70. Albert was born on July 23, 1950 in Billings to Giulio and Georgia Bastoni. In May 1971 he married Marvel Robuck and they just celebrated their 49th anniversary. Together they raised two children, Archie and Melissa. Albert worked for Billings School District 2 for 43 year's spending the majority of his career at Skyview High School.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guilio and Georgia Bastoni and his brother John. He leaves behind his wife, Marvel, his two children, Archie and Melissa (Will), four grandchildren, AnMarie, Staci, Michael and Angela, and five great-grandchildren Ariana, Payten, Ryker, Reagan and Harper.

Graveside services will be Saturday Sept. 12th at noon at Holy Cross Cemetery.