Albert Eckman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Albert Eckman

May 29, 1931 - August 19, 2021

Albert Eckman, 90, went to be with his Savior and his wife, Janice, on Aug. 19, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. He was born on May 29, 1931, to Jacob and Christine (Diegle) Eckman. Albert grew up on the family farm in Burnstad, North Dakota.

While working in Hardin, Montana, at the sugar beet factory, he met the love of his life, Janice Ann Muhlbeier. The two were married on May 31, 1964. Albert started working for Campbell Farming in their grain elevator. Albert and Janice bought a small piece of property near Hardin where they raised their four children and helped raise several others. Albert often remarked that he never knew how many kids he would have when he got home. One of Albert's passions was woodworking. Albert made toy trains, vehicles, and baskets that he gave away to family and friends along with making all the trim work in their log house.

Albert and Janice had an acre of garden and many animals as their children grew up. A mutual love of gardening and flowers led to them to build a greenhouse in 1976. They operated the greenhouse until they moved to town in 2016. His vast knowledge of plants and caring for them will be missed by many.

Albert leaves behind his children, Jacob Eckman, Jana (Loren) Knoll, Beth Eckman White and Lonnie (Vanessa) Eckman; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Braaten, Rayann Knoll, Hannah (Anthony Mills), Derek and Phoebe White, and Thor and Krew Eckman; great-grandchildren, Kiegan, Keelan and Milton; brother, Marvin A. (10) Eckman; sister, Esther (Richard) Lang; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; sister, Lillian; baby brother, Marvin; and son-in-law, Dennis White. Donations can be made to the donor's choice.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 9, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Albert was my very first boss at my very first job at the Hardin Elevator. He was patient, fair, calm, had a great sense of humor and just a great person. I tried to compare his management techniques to my future bosses...non ever compared to Albert. R.I.P. my friend.
Doug Smith
September 9, 2021
