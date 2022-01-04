Alice Marie Lion Shows

In Memory of Alice Marie Lion Shows, A Virtuous Woman

Alice left this earth to be with her Lord on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. She was born Dec. 10, 1946 at the Deaconess Hospital in Billings, Montana. She was the 5th child of Thomas Carl Young and Louise Yarlott Young. Alice was a member of the Ties the Bundle clan.

Alice was raised on a farm at Lodge Grass, MT. She attended school in Lodge Grass from first grade through HS graduation in 1965. She attended Eastern Montana College completing a degree in Elementary Education. During her college years she attended a summer program at Gonzaga University. Alice taught school at Wyola Elementary School for many years and was an excellent teacher. After her retirement as a teacher she became a paralegal for the Crow Tribal Courts. She will be remembered for her services helping many people.

She married Thomas Lion Shows, the love of her life at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church at Lodge Grass on June 25, 1976. They were married for 45 years. She and Thomas were blessed with two sons, Thomas Louis and Frank Gerard Tomlin "Tomie" Lion Shows.

Alice was very close to her sisters Jolene, Cesyl and Janice. After her father's death in 1981, Alice took care of her mother for the remaining years of her mother's life. Her mother gave Alice the blessing of raising her in the church to be a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Along with her mother she attended the First Crow Indian Baptist Church at Lodge Grass where she later taught Sunday School and occasionally sang solos. Her favorite songs were "Amazing Grace", "What a Friend we have in Jesus", "In the Garden". Her favorite books of the Bible were Proverbs and Psalms.

Alice had many talents including writing poetry, singing and public speaking. She wrote numerous poems including several that were published in poetry books and was selected as the poet of the year by one of the publishers

Alice is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas and their sons Louie (Farah) and Tomie and grandchildren: Sae'lee, James and Alice Faith Lion Shows, Leviah YellowMule, Nayola and Frank Lion Shows Jr., Marty and Maurice Covers Up, Kaylyn, Durell and Dreah. Her sisters Jolene, Sara and Janice, many nieces including Latosha Little Light who she loved dearly, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Walter, Carleta, Cesyl and Collin Carl.

She loved the Lord and has left this life to be with Him. Her husband, children, family and friends will miss her.

Services will be held at the Spirit of Life Church at Crow Agency, MT on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Burial will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery.