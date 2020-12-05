Allan D. Borrett

1940 - 2020

Allan Borrett, 80, of Billings went home to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 1, 2020. Born June 29, 1940 in Millville, Iowa, the son of Raymond E. and Ada Jane (Davis) Borrett. Allan graduated from Harlem High School and Moody Bible Institute, later earning a Master's Degree in Biblical Counseling from Andersonville Theological Seminary. He gave his life to God in June 1957. Allan married the love of his life, Janet Wallace, on Feb. 11, 1961, and together they dedicated their lives to serving their Lord as missionaries and in the pastorate with Child Evangelism Fellowship and several churches in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Allan loved his family dearly and was loved in return by them and many whose lives he touched. He loved singing and playing music on the organ and guitar and enjoyed photography.

Survivors include his children, Gwen (Jeff) Parkman, David (Michelle) Borrett, and Brenda (Jeff) Sonnett; his 8 grandchildren, Jason (Hannah) Sonnett, Zachary Borrett, Mckenna (Joel) Overholt, Ellen (Coulter) Keisler, Ben Borrett, Joshua Sonnett, Aaron Borrett, Jefferson Sonnett; and 2 great grandchildren, Edith and Winnie Keisler, and a third arriving this summer; sister, Judy (Don) Swanson; brother, Rick (Terri) Borrett; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; wife, Janet; brothers, Vernon and Lee; and in-laws Richard and Beatrice Wallace. Memorial service will be at 11:30, Sunday, Dec. 6, at Laurel Bible Church in Laurel, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of the Upper Michigan Inc., South Central Area, N4323 Traders Mine Road, Iron Mountain, MI 49801 or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Upper Michigan Inc., Eastern Area, PO Box 2004, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.