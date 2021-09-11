Menu
Allen Lee Shrader
Ryegate High School
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Allen Lee Shrader

Allen Lee Shrader passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, in Billings, Montana. Allen was born at home on April 28, 1947 to Earl and Muriel Shrader in Arthur, Nebraska. Throughout life, Allen lived in Custer, Billings, and Ryegate, Montana, graduating from Ryegate High School.

He was involved in farming and ranching, served as Head of Security and Operational Manager at Rimrock Mall, and retired as Manager of Lockwood Mini Storage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, attending baseball games (Billings Mustangs), hockey games (Billings Bulls), rodeos, playing cards, a good joke or story, his family and friends, and was a huge Denver Bronco Fan.

Dad, you will be greatly missed by many, we love you.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12th, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, Montana.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 11, 2021.
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Growing up in Ryegate, the Shraders were good friends to all. So sorry to hear of Allen's passing.
Kay Klepey
Friend
September 18, 2021
My neighbors of many years in Ryegate the Schrader family were all friends of our family. Sorry to hear of Alan's passing. I wish all of you the best and and stay strong. We will all meet again with Alan I'm sure. Cy
Cy Jamison
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Allans Passing. What a great guy he was. Use to come into the little cafe in Lockwood . Where I worked with my daughter. Always fun to sit and visit with. And tell a story or try to get me to solve a puzzle. Then when we sold our home ,We rented a storage unit. Always there to help. RIP my friend I will miss seeing you on occasion when we were back in Billings visiting our kids. Tell my Jason his mom and dad sure miss him. Prayers to Allen´s family and friends. .
June Jensen
September 11, 2021
