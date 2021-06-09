Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alva "Lee" Adams
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Alva 'Lee' Adams

After a long battle with Parkinson's on June 1, 2021, Lee gained his wings and joined his wife Shirley in Heaven.

Lee was born in Red Lodge, Montana on August 3, 1636, to CL and Amelia Adams, the first of five sons and one daughter. He grew up and lived his entire adult life in Park City, Montana. Lee met Shirley Ann Foos from Laurel and they married on Nov. 22, 1958.

In the 1960's Lee and his brothers Leonard and Lester started a construction business. In the 1980's he got the gold bug and went gold mining. In the 1990's he started a business in Laurel, Diamond Recovery System, with his good friend Bob Horswell. Lee and two of his sons built it into a highly respected business in the global oil field industry. After selling the business all three of them retired.

Lee's passion was his grandkids, fishing and gold mining. Lee was an independent man, he did not believe in obstacles; if there was a rock in the way, he blew it up. A kinder, more gentle man could not be found.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his grandson Jake, parents CL and Amelia, and brother Albert.

Lee is survived by his sons: Wade (Kris) their children Krystal and Stephen, John (Lisa) their son Nate, Dean (Peggy) and their children Nick and Lily. His daughter Leah and her children Joshua and Jerrica (Brody), and great-granddaughter Gracen Lee. His brothers: Leonard, Lambert, and Lester and his sister Florence.

A grave side service is planned for June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Park City Cemetery. Followed by a lunch at the Park City Civic Center.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Park City Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and to return your loved ones who passed away in death . 1 Thessalonians 4 : 13 , 14
J.
June 12, 2021
Leah, Jerrica and Josh- I´m sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful man! "Unable are the loved to die. For love is immortality."-Emily Dickinson
Dirk and ChrisAnn Pattee
Friend
June 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Lee was a good guy and will be missed.
Judy Brinkema Morgan
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results