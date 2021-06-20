Alvin Oscar Fisher

Alvin Oscar Fisher, 94, was born in Richland County, Montana, Jan. 10, 1926 to Bailey and Lucy Armstrong Fisher. He died in Billings August 29, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1944, joined the army and moved to Camp McQuaide, California, where he guarded prisoners during WWII. On leave, Al married the love of his life, Verna Houglum, on Oct. 27, 1945, and the newly-weds returned to Camp McQuaide. He always joked that the war ended when they heard he was coming! After the war, they moved back to the ranch in eastern Montana and began their family in 1948, with two babies the same year! Al purchased the ranch from his dad in the early 50's, raising cattle to this day and riding horses into his late 80's. He kept busy as a 4H leader, Boy Scout leader for 15 years, Elks Club, Shriners and Kiwanis Club as well as golf, boating, water and snow skiing. He enjoyed Creedence Clearwater Revival, Budweiser, reading western novels and telling bad jokes. He went to college, worked for the State Employment Service, Federal Crop Insurance, and sold real estate before retiring to his horses and woodworking shop. Al is survived by his son, Bruce (Nancy), grandson Ryan (Shelly), great-grandchildren Cohen and Rielle; granddaughter Mackenzie (Doug Svee), great-grandchildren Natalie and Jameson; daughter, Carol Hartman, grandson Allan (Ali), great-grandchildren Hannah and Alex, and grandson Brad (Kristi), great-grandchildren Elly, Evan and Henrietta. He was preceded in death by Verna in 2018, his parents and all 12 of his brothers and sisters. Al loved dancing, woodworking, and horses, especially riding in the high country with family and friends. His one true love though, for over 73 years, was Verna. Quite sure they are holding hands, dancing together once again.

Interment with military honors is June 26, 2021 at 3 pm at the Fisher Cemetery overlooking the ranch. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 pm June 28, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th Street in Billings. A reception will follow at the Red Door, 3875 Grand Avenue. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children.