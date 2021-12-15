Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvina Mae Helzer
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Laurel High School

Alvina Mae Helzer

Alvina Mae Helzer, 85, of Laurel, passed away Dec. 8, 2021 after battling covid. She passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Alvina was born in Dickenson, ND August 11, 1936. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1954. She worked for Mountain Bell and retired in 1986.

Alvina married the love of her life, Gerald Helzer April 15, 1954; spending almost 52 wonderful and loving years together. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, crocheting and reading. Her absolute favorite though, was her family. She cherished the holidays when all the family got together, and was known for her amazing holiday dinners that she would cook.

Alvina was the rock of the family and kept everyone on their toes. She will be deeply missed, but we know she is now dancing in Heaven with Gerald.

Proceeding her in death is her husband Gerald Helzer, parents Jacob and Pauline Huschka, sister Darlene Feller and grandsons Jeremiah Krum and Jeremi Nash.

She is survived by her daughter Julie (Dave) Nash, son Scott (Kandi) Helzer, sister Jackie (Gary) Kindsfather, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-children, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Laurel, MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss.
Arletta Tucker
December 16, 2021
Alvina was such a nice lady, we had a lot of fun when we went to Brandon for a polka fest with Alec and Bob Popp.
Janice Kramer
December 16, 2021
I enjoyed Alvina very much. She was one of my favorite residents. Sad to hear of the loss
Tana Schieno
December 15, 2021
So many wonderful memories with this lady. Oh what a time we had. We are sure she is having fun again with Gerald. The bowling trips, the trip to Denver for a football game, the New Year's Eve gatherings. Those memories will never leave us.
Guy & Star Rolison
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results