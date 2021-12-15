Alvina Mae Helzer

Alvina Mae Helzer, 85, of Laurel, passed away Dec. 8, 2021 after battling covid. She passed away peacefully with family by her side.

Alvina was born in Dickenson, ND August 11, 1936. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1954. She worked for Mountain Bell and retired in 1986.

Alvina married the love of her life, Gerald Helzer April 15, 1954; spending almost 52 wonderful and loving years together. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, crocheting and reading. Her absolute favorite though, was her family. She cherished the holidays when all the family got together, and was known for her amazing holiday dinners that she would cook.

Alvina was the rock of the family and kept everyone on their toes. She will be deeply missed, but we know she is now dancing in Heaven with Gerald.

Proceeding her in death is her husband Gerald Helzer, parents Jacob and Pauline Huschka, sister Darlene Feller and grandsons Jeremiah Krum and Jeremi Nash.

She is survived by her daughter Julie (Dave) Nash, son Scott (Kandi) Helzer, sister Jackie (Gary) Kindsfather, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-children, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Laurel, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.