Amanda Marie Doll

Far too soon our dearly beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend Amanda Marie Doll was unexpectedly taken from us Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Amanda was born March 9, 1985 on a military base, Fort Ord, in California. Amanda personified the beautiful blue-eyed blonde California girl and she brought that home with her to Montana. She was a fierce and and loving mother to three wonderful children who were her driving force. Amanda was also generous to a fault and just as bossy. She was a free spirit who could not be contained, ask anyone who tried. Amanda earned a degree from MSU in criminal justice and used that degree to work diligently in the treatment and recovery sector with a department of corrections of Montana, where she received countless accolades for her work there.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father, and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Amanda is survived by her beautiful children Isaiha, Emma and Elijah, her mother Debbie, brother David, sister Tamika, Aunts Tina and Amy, Uncle Doug and countless cousins. Amanda enjoyed snowboarding, riding her crotch rocket, camping, boating, traveling and Amanda always loved the Ocean. Her smile, laugh and devotion to others will be with us forever.

Services for Amanda were held Monday August 10, 2020 at Dahl Chapel 10 Yellowstone Ave Billings. Family and friends gathered to remember and celebrate Amanda's life.