Amarylis Jean 'Tickie' Davis

Tickie was born on June 18, 1936, at the foot of the Mission Mountains in Polson Montana, to Juanita (Kilmer) and Burdette Lowe, on her grandmother Lettie's homestead. Little brother Norman soon joined the family. She was always close to her Aunt Jessie (Sandage) Clemens, who remained on the homestead. Her mother's death at the young age of 34 had a profound effect on her. She traveled the rodeo circuit with Dad and sometimes ended up riding steers to make a little money. In Tickie's teenage years, she independently moved to Missoula to work and finish high school.

Tickie would marry three times and have five children, residing for a time in Great Falls. First born, Molly, was reluctantly given up for adoption. They would be reunited in 2011 when Molly sought out her birth mother and sent an introductory email. Thinking she might wait a long time for a reply, Molly received a phone call that evening with Tickie saying she had waited 57 years to hear her voice. The other four children were thrilled to have a new sister.

Tickie always loved hiking the mountains of Montana and riding her motorcycle. Many times, not having a lot of money, she found entertainment in simplistic things, such as the great outdoors with a sack lunch, working the yard and growing flowers, or an embroidery project. The kids recall ice skating at Gibson Park and sled riding behind Tickie's station wagon. She was a Boy Scout leader with the craft projects being done on a big table in the house basement. She made the best kids' costumes for the annual Pet and Doll parade; one year daughter Amy was Pebbles with a neighbor boy who was Bam Bam. When daughter Angie was a little girl, she was secured with a bungee behind her mother while on a motorcycle road trip so she wouldn't fall off if she fell asleep. Tickie showed her 'soft side' when nephew Craig vomited in her Ford Gran Torino. No scolding, just love, because his daddy was in Viet Nam. Tickie had a big heart for animals and less fortunate, but she rarely tolerated laziness. She would often be seen picking up other people's trash while on an outing.

Most of Tickie's career was spent as an office secretary, the last one as a legal secretary at Anderson Brown Law Firm in Billings. In 1996, she took a leap of faith to venture out to her 'dream job' at Spotted Bear Ranger Station in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Later she worked at Big Prairie and Schafer Meadows, joining daughter Angie who was working for the Forest Service. She was delighted when son Marty hiked in for a visit. During the next four years, she had many adventures involving trail crews, packers, wranglers and wild animals. She taught the younger crew that meals could be made from scratch and not all meals came in boxes and cans. In 2015 Tickie authored a memoire entitled Mountains, Mules and Bears for her family and friends. Following her work in The Bob, she spent 10 summers as a tour guide at the Quake Lake Visitor Center.

Tickie's later years were spent in Plains, Montana, with several rescue doggies: Joe, Quincy and Elsa (who got her toe nails painted bright red) Then there were a few stray cats who moved in too. Son Brad would venture over from Missoula and earn his lunch by mowing the grass and trimming the trees. Tickie was a voracious reader, and especially liked stories of history and women pioneers. She was a member of Toastmasters and could weave as good a yarn as Erma Bombeck or deliver a one-line zinger like Phyllis Diller. Practical jokes were the source of much entertainment, such as: spray painting the dried flowers at daughter Amy's house and telling her they had bloomed again or telling granddaughter Courtney that the Fairy Lady had left her a gift in the yard. When fellow hiker/secretary friend Eve Allen visited, she became Tickie's cook, window washer and the chauffeur. Tickie loved an adventure and all mountain dirt roads. 'Just a little farther Eve, turn this corner,' and then they would find themselves in Idaho! In 2016, Tickie was sought out by an old friend, Hollis Jacobsen. They lived together in Columbus, until she moved to Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings. Tickie died on Thanksgiving morning, and we all give thanks for having her for a space in time in our lives.

Tickie's children are Molly (Bob) Harley of Spokane WA, Marty (Dina) Davis of Billings, Brad (Jenny) Davis of Missoula, Amy (Scott) Breider of Belgrade, and Angela Davis Murray of Sammamish WA. She is survived by grandchildren Brad Harley, Liz Stevenson, Courtney Davis, Miles Breider, Andrea Bowen, Russell Brieder, Caroline and Margo Murray, and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by step-sister Alida Wright of Columbia Falls.

Tickie is predeceased by her brother Norman Lowe, but survived by his widow Beth and their children Dan, Craig and Brian. She is predeceased by her best high school friend Donna Anderson. There will be no memorial service, but at Tickie's request her ashes will be spread in the wilderness.