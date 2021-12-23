Amelia "Amy" Vogel Harman

Amelia "Amy" Vogel Harman's family immigrated from Germany and settled in a small German community located in Laurel, MT. She was born Dec. 23, 1927, in Golden, MT, the sixth of eight children born to Katherine (Estreich) and Fred Vogel.

Amelia was married twice and has family members around the world. There are too many to acknowledge here, except for immediate family. If you knew Amy, please know that she is grateful for the time she spent in your company. Amelia enjoyed being outside, tending to the yard. She spent as much time as possible being in nature. In her younger years the family went camping every weekend, fishing for the "big one". She was an avid birdwatcher and keen observer of the neighborhood. She spent many hours sitting at her dining room table watching life unfold outside the window. She knew all the neighbors and what they were doing throughout the year.

Amy passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes late Dec. 13, 2021, just 10 days shy of her 94th birthday. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Fred (Helen), Victor, Clara (John Minton), Ruben (Esther), Alex (Emelia), and George (Lorraine). She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Phillip Craddock, second husband, John Mills Harman, and her stepson John A Harman and his wife Sherry.

Amelia is survived by her younger brother Gerald (Carol) Vogel, her children: daughter Cindy Rae Craddock; stepsons Rick, Leo, Robert, and Raymond Harman; and stepdaughter Shirley Cloutier. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in the spring of 2022.