Amy Judy (Busch) Hamilton

Amy Judy (Busch) Hamilton passed away early Monday, March 8, 2021 of cancer.

Judy was born March 26, 1945 to Albert and Edith Busch in Deaconess Hospital in Billings. She was the youngest of seven children and attended schools at Lockwood, Klein, Roundup and graduated from Billings West High in 1963. After a brief marriage and a move to Oregon, it ended in divorce and she married Vince Orcutt which ended at the time of his death in 2005. Vince had two daughters, Kim Loyd and Rhonda Gandy, who live in Oregon and Washington near their families. They remain long time friends and loved ones.

Judy and Carl Hamilton had dated and danced in 1961 while she was still in school and Carl was in the Army in Viet Nam. After their spouses had passed they became reacquainted and married in 2012. In 2016 they returned to Montana after both being gone for 50 years and made their home in Shepherd, MT.

Judy had worked as a hairdresser owner/operator, behind the chair, in Hood River for 40 years when she retired in 2012 and moved to Carl's home in Ogden in 2013, then to Shepherd.

Preceding her in death were her parents and sister Susie Reighard in 2000 and brother Herman Busch in 2019. She is survived by her husband Carl and his four daughters DeAnne Hamilton, DeEtte Jacobson, DeNeile Miller, and Ilene Hamilton. Also surviving are sisters Mae Nale in Greeley, Co, Bessie Hurtado in Pataskala, Oh, Arlene Hein in Worden, and Janet Rauch in Roundup. Besides these families there are Kim's and Rhonda's greatly loved nieces in OR, CO, and OH. She was so grateful for the affection and kindness all of her well loved nieces and nephews showed. May they always be blessed.

Special good bye to her country music, dancing, and cardiac re-hab friends. Judy loved to dance to country music with her husband Carl, and never missed a dance. Judy loved seeing all kinds of critters, little goats, bunnies, calves, especially nursing on mama. Judy enjoyed any sunset, open sky, and different cloud formations.

We love you always, Good Bye for now.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday, March 15 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street and then proceed to Lavina Cemetery for a graveside service. Please wear masks.