Angela Coulter Saunders

Angela Kay Coulter was born on August 28, 1975. She was a beautiful blonde, blue eyed baby that has through the years brought so much love and fun to many. Angie and her siblings agree – many of the best times were spent on the Coulter Ranch at Roy, MT – riding horses, helping Grandma with chores, feeding the Herefords, snowmobiling, climbing the Rock, getting Christmas trees, and Grandpa's dances. She attended schools in Billings and graduated from Senior High in 1994. Angie was a hard worker. Her first job was at Sandee's Hamburgers. She bought her first car – a Mustang. Her last years of employment were at Albertsons, where Angie treated both her co-workers and customers to her smiles and kind words. Her last car – a shiny black Cadillac. She loved the outdoors and spent lots of time camping, fishing, hiking and more recently hunting rocks. Her dogs Charlie and Daisy were usually included. Recently her family treated her and companion Reed to a trip to Alaska. They loved it.

Although Angie never had children, she had occasions to be "Mom" to several. She took these responsibilities with good cheer and optimism. She provided guidance, care, and love to each and they came to give her respect and love in return. Some of her greatest joy came from the kids.

In Jan., Angie was diagnosed with Cancer. Typically Angie, she was more worried about others than herself. Her father Clarke and Reed have been her rocks through this journey. Angie was treated to a "Girls Trip", camping on the Boulder, lunches, outings to the river with family and the dog pack, and many get-togethers including a very special 46th Birthday Party on August 28th.

Thank you to the Billings Clinic, Stillwater Hospice, family and especially Reed so she could stay home as long as possible. Angie passed away on Friday, Sept. 10th in comfort care at the Clinic, after assurance from family and friends that we love her and she will always be in our hearts. Thanks to the staff at Comfort Care, especially Dr. Jason Kunz who was such a help.

Surviving are her father Clarke Coulter and step-mother Leatrice Coulter. Her sister Tonia Coulter, Randy Tomlinson, brother Chuck Coulter and wife Sherry, brother Randy Coulter and wife Amber, nephew Chris Coulter, nieces Alex, Faydra, and Marissa Coulter. Niece Tareeva Tomlinson, Jordan Sykes, great niece Tessalynn and great nephew Oliver. Her stepsisters Michelle Fyfe, Stacy Nicholas, Angela Matson, Nicole Furman and families. Her aunt Kay and uncle Rod Hein and aunt Mick and uncle Ken Gilbertson.

She was preceded in death by her mother Vicky Newman, uncle Pat Myers, grandparents Charles and Betty Myers, Leroy and Charlotte Coulter, and one nephew Edwin Tomlinson.

Funeral services will be 2pm Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.