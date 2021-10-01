Anjeanette 'Angie' Loos Sherman

On Sept. 23, 2021, Anjeanette "Angie" Loos Sherman of Billings, Montana passed away at the age of 54. She was the third of three children born to Donald and Dorothy Loos in 1967.

Angie possessed a sense of humor that was the light of family gatherings and get-togethers with friends. A love of sports, camping, ATV rides, sunsets at the lake, and travel with her life partner and family brought her happiness. Holidays, made extra special with her love of cooking and decorating, will be long remembered. Her family will forever miss her joy, the sparkle of bright blue eyes, and the way she made a house a home. She is loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Angie is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Gary and fur kids Max and Saber. She is survived by her life partner David Gilson (Husband), her four children, Robert Gilson (Jenni), Daniel Sherman, Jeremy Sherman (Cassie), Zachary Shular (Sammy), brother John, grandchildren Corbin, Carter, Emma, Zoe, Jameson, and fur kids Peanut, Buddy, and China.