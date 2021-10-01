Menu
Anjeanette Loos "Angie" Sherman

Anjeanette 'Angie' Loos Sherman

On Sept. 23, 2021, Anjeanette "Angie" Loos Sherman of Billings, Montana passed away at the age of 54. She was the third of three children born to Donald and Dorothy Loos in 1967.

Angie possessed a sense of humor that was the light of family gatherings and get-togethers with friends. A love of sports, camping, ATV rides, sunsets at the lake, and travel with her life partner and family brought her happiness. Holidays, made extra special with her love of cooking and decorating, will be long remembered. Her family will forever miss her joy, the sparkle of bright blue eyes, and the way she made a house a home. She is loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Angie is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Gary and fur kids Max and Saber. She is survived by her life partner David Gilson (Husband), her four children, Robert Gilson (Jenni), Daniel Sherman, Jeremy Sherman (Cassie), Zachary Shular (Sammy), brother John, grandchildren Corbin, Carter, Emma, Zoe, Jameson, and fur kids Peanut, Buddy, and China.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 1, 2021.
Our hearts and prayers go out to you all! Angie was like a second mom for my son Mike, growing up along side of his first friends in the neighborhood Jeremy, Danny and Zack. Her love for family and friends was evident, when the school pictures came out and went up on her mantle, included was my sons picture amongst her family closest to her. We have a bright angel watching over us all a little bit closer now. We are forever grateful for the light that was shown on our family and neighborhood. Angie you were and are the best!
Sue Mershon and Family
Friend
October 1, 2021
