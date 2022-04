I am so sorry for the family's loss. I did not know Anne, but years ago (in 1970) I bought a beautiful little western scene water color of a wagon by John Janutis in Miles City. I just loved it. If the family is interested, I would be happy to gift it to you as a condolence. I visited with John, a quiet man, briefly and was very struck with his talent and his kindness. Was he perhaps a brother to Anne? My sympathies.

Mary Fitzgerald September 23, 2021