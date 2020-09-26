Annette Arlene Hoferer

Annette Arlene Hoferer (Freddie) departed peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Freddie was born September 29, 1940 in Laurel, Montana to Clarence Hoferer and Tilly Hoferer. She was the third of four children: Charles Hoferer (deceased), Karen Luckey, and Curtiss Hoferer.

Freddie attended school in Billings, Montana and graduated from Billings Senior High School. Following graduation Freddie was employed with several local businesses in Billings, culminating in an enjoyable 30 years of employment with Gainan's Floral Shop where she retired in 2018. Her quick smile and contagious laugh were enjoyed by many.

She married Harold Hagen and they had two sons, Harold and Victor. Later she was remarried to Dave Kidd. Together they built a beautiful home in Squaw Creek. Freddie enjoyed gardening and would befriend the wild birds and animals sharing the property. Her love for animals was evident in the special love she shared with her two miniature Schnauzers, which gave her years of happiness and enjoyment.

Freddie's greatest love was family and friends. She had a delightful sense of humor and a slight streak of stubbornness which was her signature and will be tremendously missed by all. She will be remembered as a very caring, kind and giving person.

Annette is survived by her two sons Harold Hagen and Victor Hagen; a sister, Karen Luckey (David); her brother Curtis Hoferer (Bonnie); four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews. And a myriad of friends far and wide.

Freddie was predeceased by husbands Harold Hagen and David Kidd, brother Charles Hoferer, mother Tilly Hoferer, father Clarence Hoferer, and her stepson.

May her love of life, humor, and kindness continue to thrive in all who knew her. She will be sincerely missed.