Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annette Kay Lindell

Annette Kay Lindell

Annette Kay Lindell passed away on Jan. 4, 2022 after a tough two-year battle with cancer.

She was born June 8, 1958, in Billings, MT to Marion and the late Everett Peterson.

She attended Central Heights, Lewis and Clark, and West High.

She spent a portion of her life working for the Labor Union, however the most important "job" became helping raise her oldest grandson Andrew. He was the world to her until her other grandchildren came to complete her world. Family was everything to Annette.

She is survived by her mother, Marion Peterson; children Janis (Jesse) Lindell, Justin (Elisha) Lindell, and Jeremy (Tiffany) Peterson; grandchildren Andrew, Katarina, Alcede, Natalia, and Temperence; and sisters Carolyn Peterson and Debra Young.

Annette was preceded in death by Everett Peterson (father) and Marcus Townsend (husband).

After the fight of her life, she is now having a beer with her dad and dancing with her true love. We Love you Mom!!


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
many, many good memories of my friend "back in the day" ! especially at "the wheel" on state ave. even though we haven't seen one another in a while we would always get each other laughing. RIP my sweet friend. see you on the other side. you're already missed by soooo many, prayers for your loved ones
Loralei Ash
January 14, 2022
Hey kiddies, your mom was a super sweet gal. We had alot of fun back in our younger days. She always had something good to say. I can remember her just like it was yesterday.We all would go play pool. We had our own team. She was pretty good at it. We will meet again one day.
Wilma Joines (PeeWee)
Friend
January 10, 2022
Services will be 11 am, Jan 17th, Heights Family Funeral Home
Justin Lindell
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the family ! Lots of hugs and prayers for you all !
Sylvia McAlpine
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My condolences to your whole family.
Ruhan (Howard) Price
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results