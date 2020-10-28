Anthony Wayne Ettleman

Anthony Wayne Ettleman was born Sept. 19, 1928 in Scotland, South Dakota to John Andrew and Mamie Sample Ettleman and left his earthly home early Friday morning Oct. 23, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. The young Ettleman family moved to Colorado and his father passed away in 1935 when Wayne was six years old. His Mother Mamie later married Blaine Wilson and the family including Wayne, sister Fern and brother Robert moved to a ranch in Big Timber, Montana. Over the years, the family grew and added Esther, Wilma, Bill, Ralph, George and Paul. In 1946, Wayne enlisted in the military and served in the occupation of Japan and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal of Japan. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Montana. He enjoyed his brief period of work in the rodeo circuit traveling throughout the Midwest. He returned to Montana and then worked for the 71 Ranch at Martinsdale until 1954 when the ranch was sold. On Sept. 4, 1954, Wayne married Angeline Magilke and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. To this union they welcomed their children Debora Ann, John Richard, Jay Patrick and Cory Gerard. Early 1954, Wayne was employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad and was proud of his 35 years of service. Retirement was too boring for such an active social person and after being asked by the staff at the neighborhood Buttreys Grocery Store, Wayne then worked in customer service for over ten years and retired again. Also, from the late sixties through the eighties, Wayne worked at the fair and Metra events serving over 20 years. His hobbies were his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, annual hunting trips, fishing in later years, especially his annual fishing group in Martinsdale, and Studebaker Club. He was a member of Moose International for over fifty years and a member of Big Sky Optimist Club for 26 years. Wayne joined Little Flower Catholic Church in 1954 and upon moving to the Billings west-end joined St. Pius X Church in 1960. In the 1990's, he began attending St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. His Spiritual Life was important to him and gave him the strength to face his health challenges and his end of life journey.

Wayne was predeceased by his Father John Ettleman, his Mother Mamie Wilson and Step-Father Blaine Wilson, his Father-In Law and Mother-In Law George and Anna Magilke, siblings Fern Ettleman Orr, Esther Wilson, Ralph Wilson, Paul Wilson, and son Cory.

Survivors grieving his passing are his spouse Angie Ettleman, daughter Debora, son John Richard and his children Jake Ettleman and Jessica (Matt) Schrotenboer, son Jay, daughter-in-law Jennifer and their children Zak, Ethan and Noah, sibilings Robert (Anna) Ettleman, Wilma Conroy, Bill Wilson and George Wilson, brothers-in-law Gil Magilke, Victor (Faye) Magilke and Jim Orr as well as numerous nephews, nieces and close family friends.

The family would like to thank all those at Compassus Hospice especially Carolyn, Becca, Barb, Ashley, Kathy and Dan for the wonderful care they provided to Wayne the last three months so he could continue to live comfortably in his residence.

The funeral service for Wayne will be held at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Noon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service is limited to family members, however the service will be livestreamed from St. Patrick's website https://www.stpatrickcocathedral.org/. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.

Smith Funeral Chapel is overseeing all arrangements and this obituary is available on their website https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4373851/Ettleman-Anthony/index.php.

'The Moment That You Left Me – my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday; but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.'

Honey, daddy, grandpa, you are so loved!