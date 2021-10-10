Arden Ray Will

Born Oct 5, 1948 – Died Oct 2, 2021

Arden (72) was born in Wolf Point, MT being the youngest of eleven children and the only one born in Montana and at a hospital to William and Amelia (Koth) Will. His earthly life drew to eternal closure with his passing on Oct. 2, 2021 at the Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings while in hospice care for his lung/brain cancer. It was 3 days short of his 73rd birthday.

Arden attended schools in Richey, Outlook, and Wolf Point where he graduated in 1966 at 17 years. His father Bill managed grain elevators that created the moving and Arden would work for area farmers.

Denver Bronco Orange became the color of choice when heading to the city and working for the Denver Post as a copy boy (1967-1968) and getting tickets for the Bronco games. Eventually, the Sixties and his draft number was nearing the top, thus he opted to enlist in the Navy as a non-swimmer prairie boy. The Navy trained Arden as a Radiology X-Ray Technician and he served 1969-1975. Four of these years at US Roosevelt Roads Hospital as a corpsman in Puerto Rico.

Returning home with "no mon, no fun" and waiting for an X-Ray job opening, he worked as a night janitor in 1975 at the school where he met his wife Carla (Coffey) Will, a teacher there. One May evening a local band and dancing had him tapping her on the shoulder saying "Do you want to dance with a bum?" And so began their life's journey.

An X-Ray tech position was offered at Indian Health Services' Hospital in Crow Agency. Off the truck and he went, starting on the first day of Crow Fair, August 1975. He retired in 2005. His bachelor days ended on July 3, 1976 with his marriage to Carla Coffey in Wolf Point. Together, they resided in IHS housing for six years where priceless friendships were formed and their eagerly awaited eldest son Jess Elliot Will, who became his Dad's curious assistant, arrived in Feb. 24, 1978. Then in July 1982, they found a perfect forever home in Hardin for them, Jess, Mother-In-Law Berniece Coffey, and the fur family.

In 1988 a surprise "stork event" landed. His second son Alex Jordan Will 3-27-88 was greeted by the smile of a Dad who was there in the operating room with Dr. Ostahowski. Once again, Arden resumed the evening of rocking and feeding his son Alex. --Strolling through the mall, a person commented as to the joy of a grandson….. "Nope," he proudly replied, "I am his Dad!" His boys were treated to the world of sports as Arden was an avid fan of the LA Dodgers and Denver Broncos. Vacations to these venues were a must rite of passage. The name Grandpa was added on 10-12-2007 with the birth of Jess's daughter Amber Dawn Will who melted his heart. Amber created adventures, reading her books, and blowing the bubbles on the deck, or decorating holiday cookies and the joys of sampling them broadened family smiles and priceless memories.

Through the years, Arden planted and supplied the family through the large gardens, bagging wild game with his buddies for the freezer, tackling home repairs, and loving the challenge of the rolling orbs of bowling lanes and golf courses. Swimming continued to allude him. Gathering with forever family, friends, and great neighbors made for laughter and supporting others produced unforgettable memories.

His Will family and the love of his brothers, sisters and extended families was always important as they gathered to celebrate and support one another. Arden is survived by his wife of 45 years Carla (Coffey) Will, son Jess Elliot Will and granddaughter Amber Dawn Will of Grand Forks, ND, son Alex Jordan Will and daughter-in-law Chelsey Rae (Jansma) Will of Helena MT. Brother Harold Will of Great Falls, MT, Sisters Eloris 'Laura" Johnston of Circle, MT, and Dyann McCrory of Plentywood, MT, Sister-in-laws Joan Will of Mt Vernon, WA, and Pat Will of Wolf Point, MT.

We was preceded in death by his parents William and Amelia (Koth) Will, brothers Victor, David, Earl, and Harley, sisters Lavina Mitzel, Lucille McDaniel and Leona Westman.

His wish was to be cremated and placed in the Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, MT, which will be honored privately. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4pm on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Elks Lodge at 934 Lewis Ave in Billings.