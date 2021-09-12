Ardith J. Whitmore

On Labor Day Sept. 6, 2021 the Heavens welcomed a beautiful, gracious woman!

Ardith J. Whitmore, 90, left this earthly plain with her dedicated, loving son David by her side holding her hand. They were very close. Like two peas in a pod. Ardith suffered the effects of dementia in her final years, however she was able to live in her own home with her family until the end.

Ardith was born Dec. 3, 1930 to Joseph and Louise Zuncich in Great Falls, MT. She lived and grew up in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School. She was active in ice skating, majorettes and other school activities. Following graduation she went to work at the Great Falls National Bank. Her banking experience became a springboard for her career in bookkeeping and ultimately as a business owner.

Ardith met Jack M. Jacobs at the Brass Rail in Great Falls. The Brass Rail was a local spot where the GIs from Malmstrom Air Force Base would frequent. Jack was in the U.S. Air Force and he swept Ardith off her feet. They were married on Sept. 20, 1953 at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. That is where Jack's family lived. They settled in Neptune, New Jersey. From this marriage three children were born: Rosalyn 1955; Randolph 1956 and David 1958. Ardith worked at the family restaurant in Long Branch.

The family came back to Great Falls and then migrated to Arcadia, California for a period of time. After 11 years of marriage Jack and Ardith divorced. Ardith and the children came back to Great Falls.

Ardith met Charles L. Whitmore in Great Falls and they were married May 27, 1966. Charles was in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. The family moved to Billings in 1967. After arriving in Billings, Charles adopted the three children and this new union was created. Charles and Ardith lived the American Dream! Both came from humble beginnings, hard working families that survived the Great Depression. Together they worked hard, built a home, created and ran a successful business, Yellowstone Cleaning Company. Charles built the cleaning contracts and Ardith did all the bookkeeping along with payroll. It was a well oiled team and son David came on board when Charles' health started to fail. Charles and Ardith raised the family, opened their home to friends and family for fabulous meals and fellowship and they travelled the world!

The family was a dog loving family. Ardith was active in the Yellowstone Valley Kennel Club where she taught AKC obedience classes. Charles and Ardith bred and raised Great Danes. Ardith would show her dogs at the local YVKC dog shows. Her first female Great Dane, Suzie, won reserve best in breed.

Charles and Ardith were great sports fans, especially hockey. They supported the Billings Bighorns as season ticket holders. They were also billets with players living in the family home during the hockey season.

Ardith was an instrumental leader and coordinator for the Friendship Force in Billings. The Friendship Force coordinated travel of folks from Montana to other countries around the world where they would offer hospitality to the visitors. They shared their homes, meals and culture. Folks from other countries also travelled to Montana. Charles and Ardith were blessed to have been able to travel the world and meet many folks, some becoming lifelong friendships!

Some of Ardith's favorite times were spent with her granddaughter Jennifer. When Jen was just 3 years old Ardith took her skiing and they spent many weekends at the cabin in Red Lodge. Ardith was a great skier and along with her girlfriends spent lots of time on the slopes of Red Lodge Mountain.

Ardith was a fabulous cook, baker and decorator. Holidays were special, the house was always decorated and the grandkids were part of the festivities! Easter egg dying extravaganzas with hundreds of eggs dyed and hidden in the yard waiting to be found! Thanksgiving, with plenty of turkey, all the trimmings, Ardith's special dressing and gravy never matched by anyone and beautiful desserts. Christmas was the pinnacle. The home was beautifully decorated. Ardith baked in excess of 150 dozen beautifully decorated cookies along with fudge and divinity. She would make up trays of cookies, fudge and divinity that her and Charles would deliver to the businesses they serviced as a thank you for their business. There was never a dull moment!

Ardith lived a life well lived, blessed with talent, beauty, family and friends. Ardith was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joel Zuncich and her husband Charles Whitmore. Ardith is survived by her sister Gloria Franz in Great Falls, her son David Whitmore, Randy (Janet) Whitmore, her daughter Rosalyn (Richard) Cottrill. Grandaughter Jennifer Cottrill, grandson Derek Cottrill, his wife Courtney and their children Camden Cottrill and Cohen Barnhart. Grandson Cale Cottrill and his children Nykylis, Chevy, Carsyn and Easton Cottrill.

This very recent photo of Mom was taken July 14, 2021 while she was playing Yahtzee with her daughter Rosalyn. A private family graveside service was held with interment at Smith's West in Billings, MT. If you would like you may leave condolences at www.smithfuneralchapels.com