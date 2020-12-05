Arlean Jean Bier Atwood

Arlean Jean Bier Atwood passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

Arlean was born on a farm near Medina, ND on Jan. 20, 1939 to Theodore Bier and Viola Klein, the first of eight children. She spent her youth helping on the family farm and caring for her siblings. She also worked with her mom at a diner in Medina. Her family moved to Billings, MT to relocate for better work. Soon Arlean met Lester Atwood and they were married in Billings on Oct. 12, 1957. They raised four children in their 51 years of marriage before Lester passed away in 2009.

She was a stay at home mom and her family was her whole life. She raised her family with a strong religious conviction, often strolling to the church with the kids in hand. She had a caring spirit and was generous with her time. She was a Girl Scout leader, PTA member, active with the VFW and was election judge for many years. She was active in the Evangelical United Methodist Church where she volunteered to babysit, helped with weddings and funerals and the Church's Free Store, a ministry dedicated to helping those in need.

Arlean was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Viola, a daughter Kim Kramer and two sisters, Judi Baird and Donna Pearl-LaBard. She leaves behind three sons, Terry (Andrea) of Helena, Bruce (Michelle) of Loveland, CO and Scott of Billings as well as brothers Vernon, Duane, Clarence and Glenn; sister Shirley; in-laws Gary Baird and Vern Pearl, and step-father John Maciel. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Viewing will begin on Wednesday Dec. 9 and services will be held at Smith Funeral Home at 925 South 27th St in Billings, MT at 1 PM. Saturday, Dec. 12, (The service will be available for viewing at the funeral home's Facebook page.) Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, Family Services or IDEA (where she sponsored a deaf child).