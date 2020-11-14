Arlene E. Schuh

Arlene E. Schuh, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov 2, 2020 at Riverstone Hospice House. Arlene was the second of four children born to Arthur and Margaret (Haber) Waldbauer in Watkins, MT. She graduated from Circle High School in 1954. Arlene married Will Schuh at the Salem Lutheran Church in Circle on Oct. 29, 1954. They moved to Aberdeen, SD where their only child, Lila Marie was born.

After moving to Billings in 1957, Arlene worked for the City of Billings and a few other employers before settling into life as a homemaker. Arlene became 'Grams' and 'Grammy' in 1979 and doted endlessly on her two grandchildren, Brooke and Kris. The two of them, along with Arlene's niece Jennifer, grew up sitting around 'Auntie/Grandma's' table eating snacks, telling stories, and laughing. If you knew Arlene, you will always remember her infectious laugh.

'Red' kept busy with her hobbies in her later years. She loved scratching off lottery tickets and checking her numbers, running to several stores each week to purchase her tickets. She enjoyed reading and kept records of her favorite authors and their various book series. 'GG' loved spending time with her babies and cherished visits from her great-grandchildren, Jacinda and Deven, and great-nephew and niece, Trever and Ava.

Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Will Schuh; parents Arthur and Margaret Waldbauer. Arlene is survived by her daughter Lila Bishop of Denver, CO; grandchildren Brooke (Chris) Hirsch of Denver, CO and Kris Bishop of Billings; great-grandchildren Jacinda and Deven Hirsch; brother Calvin (Judy) Waldbauer of Circle; sister Lila (Al) Shilosky of East Hartford, CT; sister Iris (Paul) Hart of Billings; niece Jennifer (Levi) White of Billings as well as many additional nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and interment will once again join her with her husband Will at the Veteran's Cemetery in Laurel. A memorial service will be held in 2021 for family and friends.

