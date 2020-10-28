Arthur L. Kilwein

We lost a quiet and unassuming man. Arthur Kilwein passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020 at his home.

Arthur was born March 11, 1937 in Bridger, Montana to Adam and Tillie Kilwein.

He owned Holly Painting Co. in Billings for 35 years doing commercial painting of trucks and school buses, or anything else that paint would stick to!

In his younger years he did refrigeration work for Hart Albin Co. and was also a landlord and school bus driver.

Art married his wife, Loretta in Billings on May 18, 1968.

Preceding him in death was his son Randy, sister Arlene, father Adam Kilwein, mother Tillie Smidt and step-father Jack Smidt. Surviving are his wife Loretta; son Leslie; grandsons Zachary (April), Joe (Britteny); great grandchildren Cash, Gabriel, Henry, Zoey; brothers Lloyd (Judy Kilwein), Jerry (Mary) Smidt; sisters Laurene (Elroy) Anmon, Marilyn (Bob) Olson; many nieces and nephews, and a special sister-in-law Gladys Weimer.

A private service will be held due to Covid-19, and no visitation.

Memorials may be sent to Hope Methodist Church, where Arthur was a long time member.