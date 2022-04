Arvid Moe

Arvid Moe succumbed to cancer on Saturday Sept. 18 in Billings.

Prior to relocating to Billings in 1992, he had lived in Wolf Point for 60 years. He was born there in 1932 to Carl and Gloria Moe. Arvid and his wife Ardine of 70 years raised four children in Wolf Point: Tracy of California, Jeri Lyn of Billings, Kelly of Washington State, and Ty of Billings.

No services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.