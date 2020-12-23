Asa John Woodard

Asa John Woodard was born on March 2, 1998, to John and Julie Woodard in Bozeman, MT. Asa fell in love with cowboyin' at the age of four when his family relocated to the LO Bar Ranch near Sand Springs, MT. He loved everything about it, the early mornings, late nights, the smell of the branding fire, all of it. Asa knew three things that he wanted to be, a cowboy, a soldier, and to play football. He accomplished all three in his short life.

Asa began his school career at Sand Springs Elementary School and later attended school in Winnett, where he started playing the sports he loved, football and basketball. He was also extremely active in the Garfield County 4-H.

When Asa was in the 6th grade, he moved with his family to Harlowton, MT. Asa exhibited Passion, Pride, Grit, Compassion, Commitment, and Hard Work, all traits of a Harlowton Engineer. As a Jr. High student, Asa balanced working for Jim Lane, playing sports, and playing bass with the Faith Chapel Worship Team. In High School, to say Asa 'played' football and basketball was an understatement. Football was life to him. When he hit the field, he became a warrior and was a natural-born leader for the team both on and off the field. While in High School, Asa also worked for C Bar J Ranch.

In his junior year of high school, Asa joined the Montana National Guard. After completing basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, he returned home to complete his senior year at Harlowton High School. In addition to being a student, he balanced playing sports, working, and his commitment to drill. There would be weeks he would play in a football game on Friday night and report for drill in Billings Saturday morning. After graduation in the Class of 2017 from HHS, he flew to Missouri to finish AIT for the Montana National Guard. He worked various jobs and drilled with the 484th MP Company out of Billings.

Dave and Nancy Dutton afforded Asa the opportunity to return home to the country he loved in Garfield County. He and his beloved Penny-Dog headed east. Finally, he could live his dream as an adult with the mentors he looked up to as a child.

In addition to his large and loving family, Asa was loved by three communities of friends. His Eastern Montana family, where he got his start and where he was able to return to work as a cowboy, his Harlowton family, where he formed an extensive network of close friends and his National Guard family. He loved them all. No matter the circumstances or the person, he was there to help you succeed every step of the way. Asa played to the whistle and encouraged you to do the same. Asa was an old soul with a great sense of humor. And somehow, he always found a way to stash massive amounts of candy.

Asa is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Blain Woodard, cousin Jesse Adolph, maternal grandfathers Michael Robertson and J.P. Cooney, cousin Jay Robertson Jr, cousin Shawn Bouchard, and great grandfather Leslie Austin.

He is survived by his parents, John and Julie Woodard of Harlowton MT, sister Cassidy Woodard of Miles City MT, Brother Wyatt Woodard of Bozeman, MT, sister Rachael Woodard of Harlowton, MT, Grandmother Jan Cooney of Shepherd, MT, Grandmother Marie Woodard of Harlowton MT. He is survived by Great Aunt Kate Lechner, uncles Johnny Cooney, Rory Robertson, Jay Robertson, Blaine Woodard, Chris Cain, John Lester, Kris Killorn and aunts Christy Woodard, Deborah Adolph, Nancy Cain, Jonni Udelhoven, Karen Lester, Jill Killorn, Brittany Cooney, Dimothy Robertson, and numerous cousins.

A visitation will be held on Sunday Dec. 27 at the Perkins Chapel from 2-4 pm. Funeral Services for Asa Woodard will be held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Harlowton High School Gymnasium. Weather permitting, there will be a wagon procession from the school to the Harlowton Cemetery. Outriders are welcome to usher Asa home if they choose. The Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family

Memorials can be sent to: Forever 42 Dusty Taber Memorial Scholarship C/O Perkin Funeral Home, PO Box 313, Harlowton MT 59036.

There will be a reception following the graveside service at Faith Chapel Church, 601 Pritchard NW, Harlowton, MT.