Barbara Ann Martin

The long goodbye is over…a saved soul ready for heaven's glory, Barbara A. Martin, 80, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend was taken through Alzheimer's complications this week.

The last of her immediate family to survive, she was born to Forrest Sr. and Ruby Fowlkes in April of 1940. She cherished her time with her older brothers Fred, Art, Forrest Jr. (Bud), and the one she was closest to…Tommy. Mom had plenty of older sisters when she entered the world too. Twin sisters Cerise and Bernice, Dorlis and Peggy. After mom, Ruby and Forrest Sr. had their last set of twins, (unnamed), and then Ruby Darlene.

Mom attended Harvest Evangelical as she grew up in what was known as the 'bench', now considered Billings Heights. Mom attended Harvest Country School, Lincoln Jr High and Billings Sr High before marrying Ted Baldwin. She had three daughters, Roxanne, Cheri and Michelle. Baby Michelle is now joined with mom in heaven.

After divorcing Ted, mom married Jack Martin, and in 1973 two stepchildren, Wendi and Todd, came into her life. After 34 years of marriage, Jack passed away in 2007.

Mom worked for several dentists. Most notably Dr.'s Hanna and Jordinais. She went on to dental supply with S.S. White and Patterson before retiring.

Mom worked hard at raising her children with a firm knowledge in the Lord's love and did her best to keep tied to all her extended families. She was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's in 2015 and resided at Highgate until her passing. The family would like to thank Highgate Senior Living for their dedication and devotion to mom's well-being.

Mom is in heaven's glory and as her daughters, we know that we will see her again someday. She has joined baby Michelle, Cheri's son, Nik, as well as Jack. Her immediate family preceded her, and she has numerous nieces and nephews surviving her, as well as sons-in-law, Jerry and Roy. Grandsons Erik, Brandon, Ethan and Hunter were her proud memories.

Smith Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of mom's preparation for burial and the family has decided to have a graveside memorial with any that would like to join us at the Laurel Cemetery, Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's research. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.