Barbara L. Cebull

Jan. 13, 1944 - July 5, 2021

Barbara Cebull, wife, mother, grandmother, passed away early Monday July 5, 2021, at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland, Washington. She was 77 years old.

Barbara was born in 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Georgia Lee and F. Russell Sparks. She grew up in Billings, Montana and graduated from Montana State University in 1966 with a degree in Elementary Education. Barbara met her husband Rob while attending MSU. They were married in Sept. of 1965.

She worked as an elementary school teacher for the Los Angeles City Schools and later for Bellevue School District (Washington) in early childhood education.

She is survived by her husband Rob, two children, Kristin(Kevin) and Mark(Amanda), and four grandchildren Kira, Jake, Kaitlyn, Ben along with her sister, Judith Larson, nephews Scott, Brian and nieces Katie and Stephanie.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2nd at a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tam O'Shanter Golf & Country Club, 131 183rd Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hopelink, 8990 154th Avenue NE, Redmond, Washington 98052.