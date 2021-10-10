Barbara Jean Blakeslee Muir

Nov. 15, 1930 – Sept. 22, 2021

Barbara Muir was from the Bitterroot Valley of Montana, where she was raised by parents George and Edith Blakeslee along with her sister Lee. She attended high school in Missoula and then graduated from the University of Montana. Barbara and three close friends all accepted jobs with oil companies and became roommates in Casper, Wyoming following graduation. The oil boom was underway, and it was there that Barb met her soon-to-be-husband Bob Muir from Great Falls. After a wedding in Missoula on Dec. 27, 1953, they began their married life in Billings where they joined the original Yellowstone Country Club and First Presbyterian Church downtown. Three transfers and three children (Leslie, Scott, and Marcia) later they returned to Billings which became their home for the next 59 years.

Our family has been blessed with memories of our wife, mother, and grandmother's quiet strength and dignity, ready smile, expansive love for family and her wide circle of friends. Photos across the years show the joy and love shared by Bob and Barb on their journey together. Throughout her life Barbara touched many people in her different spheres of influence: her home and neighborhood, the Presbyterian church, Orchard elementary school and the Deaconess Hospital where she volunteered, the golf course and bridge table, Gainan's flowers seasonal staff, her women's group PEO, extended family and lifelong friends across Montana and elsewhere. She will be remembered for her deep faith, her love of family, her commitment to her community, her exceptional friendships, her endless kindness, and her optimism. She supported and encouraged her children, enabling them to pursue their individual paths, and she was endlessly proud of her grandkids Stephanie and Ian. She enjoyed family gatherings and games and would laugh until she had the whole family crying. We have nothing but gratitude to God for the life and love we received from Barbara. She let us know that she was ready for her final journey home to the place prepared for her by her God. We find comfort knowing that she has been warmly received into that place of peace and of joy. We would like to thank all who knew and loved Barb for the ways your friendship enriched her life and ours. From Bob, Leslie & Art, Marcia, Scott & Jill and grandchildren Stephanie & Calvin, and Ian. A simple family service was held Sunday, Oct. 3 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Boise, Idaho. Memorial gifts to the charity of your choice.